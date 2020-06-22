Interim fire chief for Rapid City starts his first day

Over the weekend four firefighters retired from the Rapid City Fire Department including Fire Chief Rod Seals.

Interim fire chief for Rapid City.

$282,000 was cut from the fire department's budget to save money while also decreasing overtime hours.

Some of that money that was cut was supposed to be used to buy new staff vehicles.

Operations will continue smoothly for the fire department and they have already started to see a rise in calls as more people are coming to town.

Jason Culberson was division chief of medical operations before he was asked to be the new interim fire chief.

Culberson was surprised when he was offered the position.

"No, not at all," said Culberson. "Not in the least bit was I expecting to make that jump to fire chief. I got sixty days to go to try to see if that becomes permanent."

Culberson will be the interim chief for the next 60 days until Mayor Steve Allender makes him or someone else a permanent appointment.

