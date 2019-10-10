Inmate who escaped Rapid City facility arrested in Minnesota

One of two inmates who recently walked away from a state correctional facility in Rapid City is back in custody.

Christopher Bowen, 38, was arrested in Kandiyohi County, Minn., Wednesday. Bowen left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization Oct. 4.

Bowen is serving a four-year, nine-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Brown County.

Still at large is 30-year-old Ira Wright who failed to return to the center following a job search Oct. 3.

