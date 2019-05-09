Initiated Measure 24 ruled unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kornmann’s written decision is 16 pages in length and concludes, “IM 24 is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment right to engage in political speech and to associate with others to fund political speech."

IM 24 is also unconstitutional because it violates the Commerce Clause by interfering with the free flow of money between persons or entities from another state and ballot questions committees in South Dakota.”

IM 24 passed in South Dakota's general election back in 2018. 55.5 percent of voters voted yes for IM 24 while 44.5 percent voted no.

Judge Kornmann ordered that the plaintiff’s attorney fees and cost will be awarded, with those cast to be determined by the court at a later time.

Today’s ruling is a permanent injunction that stops the planned July 1 implementation of IM24. The state must now determine if it will appeal the decision to the U.S. Eighth circuit court of appeals.