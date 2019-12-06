Continued infrastructure maintenance needed

Infrastructure is critical to our society and seems to often be over looked.

"A lot of people don't realize that without infrastructure, we can't get to and from work, we can't get to your kids soccer games," said Joe Miller, Pennington County Highway Superintendent. "You have to have a good road to travel on to do your daily business."

In Pennington County, there are 127 bridges and over 830 miles of road that need to be maintained each year.

Pennington County's bridges are inspected on a two-year cycle by a federally mandated third party to create a sufficiency rating to determine structural integrity and safety.

Then, the priority is set based on which bridges are in need.

"Normally, we put load limits on bridges," said Miller. "A heavy truck can't go over it and fall through that, so we put load limits on it so only your cars and your pickups can only go over it, or your light commercial vehicles."

Miller said their budget is $9.7 million per year, of that, half a million dollars a year is spent on bridges. However, Miller said that they should be spending around $1.5 million to $2 million on bridges.