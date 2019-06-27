Independence Day celebration at Main Street Square honors military

The Independence Day celebration at Main Street Square will honor past and present military personnel at Thursdays on the Square with musical entertainment by The Bob Fahey Band, yard games and more on Thursday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re proud to honor our heroes and nation while bringing our community together," said Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Main Street Square. "Wear your red, white and blue and join us for a patriotic Thursdays on the Square.”

The interactive fountains will be on before and after the celebration. Play Jenga, bean bag toss and more on the lawn. An assortment of refreshments will be available. There will be patriotic swag available while supplies last.

For more information on The Independence Day celebration, visit MainStreetSquareRC.com, call 605-716-7979, or stop by the Main Street Square office.