In coal country, coal for home furnaces is hard to come by

The top coal-mining region in the U.S. supplies coal not only to power plants but local residents who need much smaller amounts of fuel.

Natural gas became the fuel of choice for heating U.S. homes and businesses decades ago but some still rely on coal for heat.

One supplier for such uses is Gillette company GMHR. Co-president Bill Dahlin says the company also sells stoker coal in Minnesota and North Dakota and he saw an unmet need in Gillette.

The area has huge coal mines but local residents were having difficulty finding coal for their own use.