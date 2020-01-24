Important firewood information from BHNF

The Black Hills National Forest sells permits to cut firewood for personal use, however if done incorrectly it can cause unwanted impacts.

Firewood permit's cost $20 (minimum of four cords purchase required) and are sold at any local Forest Service office.

Downed trees may be cut Forest-wide with a few exceptions that include any area signed closed to firewood, administrative sites, in timber sales areas (marked with signs or painted trees), on private property, in campgrounds or recreation areas. Don’t cut within natural research areas or other areas closed to firewood cutting like the Black Elk Wilderness or Norbeck Wildlife Preserve. Contact your local Forest Service office for more guidance.

Motorized vehicle use off existing roads and trails will only be allowed in the areas designated as dispersed camping, up to 300 feet from the road, as shown on the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM).

Cutting of standing dead trees is permitted in areas designated as dispersed camping areas and within *100 feet of all open Forest Service roads, as shown on the MVUM. Vehicles parked along existing roads cannot block the flow of traffic. (*Note: 100 feet distance is a change made to the 2020 firewood permit terms & conditions).

All slash created from woodcutting is to be scattered to lie within 18 inches of the ground and located outside of road ditches, off road driving surfaces and off of cut slopes. If cutting from a deck or pile, slash needs to be piled on top of the existing piles.

Firewood removed under this permit must be less than 8 feet in length.

Make sure to have your permit with you and that it has your signature when you cut and haul your wood. Permits are valid through Dec. 31st of the year they are issued in.

The Don’t Move Firewood.org website has important information on how to prevent transporting invasive species.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.