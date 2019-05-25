If you want a drone make sure to follow the rules

Pennington County Sheriff's Office is getting a drone, but you can get one for your own personal use as well. Just make sure to follow all the rules and regulations.

When you buy a drone more than half a pound you have to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration. They will give you a registration number that you have to put on your device. It's also important to keep your drone within eyesight and not fly more than 400 feet above the ground. Using a drone commercially also requires the person to take an exam. Regardless of what you want a drone for it's always important to stay safe.

"Make sure that the conditions are right for photographs. I mean you can't take a drone out any time during a week and take it. There are things you may have to look at, weather, safety concerns, the thing that you're taking pictures of and stuff like that," says Malik Dixon. He owns multiple drones and plans to give lessons on how to use them.

There are also places where you are not allowed to fly a drone like Mount Rushmore. Make sure to do some research and stay out of no-fly zones to avoid fines.

For more information, you can visit the FAA website here.

