Ice skating season at Main Street Square has wrapped up

Ice skating season at Main Street Square has come to close.

Main Street Square's entertainment and recreational director, Amanda Estrada, says the season went well, but their sales and skating passes were a bit lower compared to last year.

Estrada says they believe it was due to the warmer weather.

Crews are currently working on taking down the rink, and once that is complete, they will get the turf ready for the fountains.

The public can expect to see the fountains running by the end of May.

"The square is kind of just the downtown heartbeat of Rapid City. And I think it's a way for people to be able to enjoy free events that we offer, but also indulge in some of the businesses that thrive down here," says Estrada.

