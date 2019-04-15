Flights of ice cream arrive in the Black Hills

As we start to see warmer days, those cravings for sweet treats can kick in. And just in time for summer, a new ice cream shop named 'Cream' opened up in the heart of Hill City.

Cream is known for home-made ice cream and locally roasted coffee.

The owners precisely focus on using local ingredients and buying products from surrounding businesses.

Cream also brought a new concept to the Black Hills and the flights of ice cream are starting to get popular.

"When you come and look at 20 flavors, its tough to decide so instead of focusing on one scoop of one flavor we said hey, you can do 4 smaller scoops and not have to make such a hard decision when there are many great flavors to choose from," Stephanie Weyer the owner of Cream said.

The owners believe their ice cream and coffee business will survive all year round.

If you wanna check them out, Cream is located on main street in Hill City.