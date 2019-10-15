IRS fines Pennington County $87-thousand

The IRS says Pennington County owes it more than 87 thousand dollars.

The money is a penalty incurred for "failing to pay withholding tax

According to Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler, the IRS looked through taxes from the last three years and discovered the county wasn't taxing mid month paychecks at the proper rate.

The county is changing to a bi-weekly pay schedule to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We were calculating all of the tax on the employees total gross wages for the month and then remitting the tax at that point," said Mohler. "They said that was incorrect we should have been doing the tax on the mid month draw and then remitting the tax at that time. So we are being penalized for that."

Mohler says her attempt to appeal the IRS decision failed, but says she has requested a dismissal of one year a savings of more than 27 thousand dollars.