IDs empower those with disabilities in Sturgis

Taking photos and collecting signatures, driver licensing staff came to Black Hills Special Services to support those with disabilities.

"This is Sharon and she loves having her picture taken, so I thought she could join us," said Ronda Feterl, Assistant Director of the Developmental Disabilities Division, Black Hills Special Services.

"To improve their quality of life, fifteen individuals with developmental disabilities were able to get their very own IDs in Sturgis, and these IDs are good for five years," said Sunday Miller.

"We were just lucky the stars aligned, we were able to find the right equipment and had staff available that could come and take photos to get their clients ID cards," said Jane Shrank, Director of the South Dakota Driver Licensing Program, Department of Public Safety.

By bringing the equipment to special services, there's no need to transport them to the driver's exam station.

"They get anxious going out and trying new things, this is an environment where they're comfortable," Feterl said.

These ID cards are federally compliant, therefore, they can be used for flying, banking, and employment.

"Brings about independence and being able to show that, yep, I participated into the community life, and be just like everybody else," Feterl said.

Shrank said they don't have the staff to offer this service often, but they're happy to work with other organizations in the future.