I Am Legacy grand opening

An organization cut the ribbon on the grand opening of their newest space in the Rushmore Mall Friday.

I Am Legacy opened their doors to the public with a variety of different goals in mind, primarily to promote cultural education and healing. They hope to use their new space in order to promote conversation between members of the community and inspire a safer future.

"It's an incredibly inclusive place. We focus on healing through a cultural lens but this space is for everyone. This space is a space for celebration and a space for education as well," said Tyler Read of I Am Legacy.

I Am Legacy has a variety of events and programs all people can take part in. Including community talks as well as a possible re-entry program for those who were previously incarcerated.

More details can be found on the I Am Legacy's Facebook page.

