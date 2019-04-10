I 90 closed from Box Elder to Mitchell

Interstate 90 has been shut down from Box Elder’s exit 67 to Mitchell, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Conditions, the DOT stated, have deteriorated to the point that the interstate is not safe to travel on. There is heavy drifting of snow and low visibility.

Drivers are warned not to drive around road closure gates or enter the interstate from ungated locations.

Extra maintenance crews are being pulled off the roads by 7 p.m.; with clearing operations possibly resuming at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Before traveling, check safetravelusa.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions. You can also sign up for ClearPath511 to get closing and opening notifications directly to your phone or e-mail.

