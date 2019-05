An autopsy shows that a man found dead alongside railroad tracks near Wasta “likely” died of hypothermia.

Justin Johnson, 45 of Hulett, Wyo.; was found Sunday about 100 yards off Interstate 90 at mile marker 105.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office states that there is no indication of trauma to Johnson’s body. However, the sheriff is waiting further test results before making a final determination on what caused Johnson’s death.