Hurricane Dorian sparks discussion at local university

It's a storm that's capturing headlines, as Hurricane Dorian starts hitting parts of Florida with tropical-storm-force winds, moving north parallel to the state's east coast.

Hurricane Dorian's buildup in the Atlantic Ocean and path of destruction battering the Bahamas has sparked interest in learning more about violent and windy storms like this one.

The School of Mines and Technology's Weather club gathered Tuesday to talk about the monster hurricane that stalled over tiny Grand Bahama Island for about a day and a half.

Topics ranged from how hurricanes form to how meteorologists track them.

Club President Chris Woody and other members were able to see how weather planes fly through the eye of the storm.

"What the weather club does is often - anytime when there is notable weather events is, we will grab a whole bunch of students and kind of put minds together and talk about what the weathers actually doing for whoever wants to know," says Woody.

"Whoever's curious how the weather is and they may not be a meteorologist, they may not be a meteorology student but we try to bring that down to everyone level and kind of figure out what's actually going on."

Right now, Hurricane Dorian is still off the coast of Florida. It's expected to skirt the Florida and Georgia coasts Tuesday night into Wednesday, then move northward.