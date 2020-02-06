Hunting with drones still illegal in South Dakota

Using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or drone, to hunt in South Dakota has always been illegal. A bill before the State Legislature in Pierre will keep it that way.

House Bill 1059 adds language to an existing state statute that makes it illegal to use any aircraft to hunt in South Dakota except under certain circumstances. 1059 spells out that if a drone is permitted, it must still follow and comply with all Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations.

Rep. David Johnson of Rapid City brought the bill that will now go to the House floor for consideration