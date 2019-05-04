Hundreds walk out of the darkness to raise awareness to suicide

Starting behind Story Book Island and walking to Canyon Lake Park, more than 100 people rallied together to walk in remembrance to their fallen loved ones, in Rapid City and in Spearfish.

In South Dakota the 9th leading cause of death is by suicide. Each of these people walking in the 5k today can tell you the aftermath of loosing someone to suicide.

The Front Porch Coalition hopes that in the future more people can be saved- if they know the symptoms; change in mood or appetite, not going to work or any activities they love to do and if they've talked with you about life being better without them.

"The key thing with suicide is its not just one thing, its a multitude of things but knowing that those accumulate over time, they accumulate over a amount of few weeks. so when you see a few things that have been happening and you see those changes and those losses, you have to ask," says Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon the executive director of the Front Porch Coalition.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide related thoughts, they can call the national suicide hot line at 1-800-273-8255.