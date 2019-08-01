Humane Society of the Black Hills names new executive director

The Humane Society of the Black Hills recently promoted Jerry Steinley, who now oversees the entire operation including animal care, employees and community relationships.

Steinley says his goals include building new education programs and becoming a resource for people in the community.

"When I was Resource Development Director, I also had an open door for new ideas, and new programs, and new development projects and the door is still open. So I really want to engage with the community, I want to invite people down with ideas that they want to share or things they want to tackle, we don't always say yes but man we've come up with some great stuff in the past," said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

As the only major animal shelter west of the Missouri River, more than 5,000 lost and abused animals come through their doors every year.