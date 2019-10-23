Humane Society and JSC partner up to allow detainees to bond with dogs

To help rehabilitate the detainees at the JSC facility in Rapid City, Juvenile Correction Services have partnered with an area non-profit.

In June the Juvenile Services Center teamed up with the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Every Wednesday the shelter brings in various animals for some of the young people at the facility to work with, play with, and take care of.

The partnership helps the detainees learn about the animals that are brought in, all while building teamwork skills. The program also features dogs brought in to learn socialization skills.

For the detainees at JSC, this is an event they look forward to every week.

"They seem to really enjoy it, they talk about it, other classes. They talk about some of the other dogs. Some kids like to have pictures taken and sent home to family, and sometimes they ask for a picture with a particular dog, so they build bonds with those dogs," Says, Rebecca Elger, Case Manager JSC

The detainees are awarded behavior points for various activities at the Center and those who have the highest amount of points get the opportunity to attend the event.

For one of the young people able to help groom and play with the dogs, events like these are special.

"It feels good, it is positive energy. I like to hang out with the dogs, it makes my day, my evening and night. When I go back to my cell I think about I got hang out with puppies all day. It made my day," says, one of the Juveniles at the center,

The puppies seen in the video will be available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The detainee we talked to added that he is set to graduate soon from JSC, and once he is out he hopes to adopt his own dog.

