Hulu announces $10 price increase for 'Live TV' plans

FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
Updated: Fri 12:25 PM, Nov 15, 2019

(Gray News) - Hulu sent emails to customers Friday stating its Hulu + Live TV plans would cost $10 more beginning in December.

The price for Hulu + Live with ads will move from $44.99 per month to $54.99 per month, the company stated - a 22% increase.

For Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, the cost goes from $50.99 per month to $60.99.

It said customers would see the change in the first billing cycle after Dec. 18. It's the second price increase in a year for the Disney-owned service, after a $5 bump in January.

"The price change allows us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you," Hulu stated.

The new price will be higher than its nontraditional live TV competitors like YouTube TV ($49.99/month) and Sling ($40/month).

Hulu states its subscription also includes "the largest streaming library with more than 85,000 episodes of TV, movies and award-winning Hulu Originals."

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus