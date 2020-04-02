Howard Stern announces free access to SiriusXM

Free Howard Stern!

Howard Stern announced that SiriusXM will be free for North American listeners through May 15. (Source: CNN)

No, he’s not in jail. The popular SiriusXM host has announced that the service will be free for North American listeners through May 15, as a gesture to people staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Listeners can tune in to Stern’s show and more than 300 channels of entertainment, news and more, including “#StayHome Radio” a channel featuring “feel-good” tracks from popular artists.

Those who are not SiriusXM subscribers can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree to start listening for free.

