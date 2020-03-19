How to stay calm with all the anxiety

With everything going on, anxiety is high for people especially those in recovery.

Annie Loyd from Recovery Communities of South Dakota has a few tips for people who may be feeling anxious.

Since you are at home, she recommends texting and or calling five people in your contacts every day to get that mutual help to feel better.

She also recommends simple meditation like taking a deep breath in and holding it there for four seconds.

"Be kind. So we don't know what's going on inside people's minds or what they've been through today or yesterday or a week ago," said Loyd. "Most importantly take a deep breath, be kind, give people a little space when we are driving whatever it is that we are doing. Give people the benefit of the doubt, put a smile on your face, be kind."

If you are looking at finding resources for help and online support groups you can join here are links to 2-1-1 and Recovery Communities of South Dakota.

