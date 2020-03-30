How to stay afloat with your finances during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus is attacking the workforce every day, leaving plenty of people struggling financially.

But what can you do right now if you are one of the people who are wondering how to now stay afloat?

COVID-19 continues to empty people's pockets.

But rent is still due, groceries still need to be bought and other bills still need to be paid.

Bonnie Spain with Black Hills Consumer Credit Counseling Service said, "Don't delay, call your creditors to now."

If you have a mortgage, Spain said call your servicer now and ask for the longest forbearance you can get. She said the longest time frame normally will be about 12 months.

If it's rent, talk to your landlord to see if you can pay in installments.

For college students, there is a 120 day forbearance rule for any students who need to pay off college loans.

But if businesses are giving you a tough time then Spain said give Black Hills Consumer Credit Counseling a call.

"The federal government is telling lenders to work with consumers," she said. "So they are all going to want to work with consumers and they do have hardship programs. But the thing is you have to ask. They are not going to come and volunteer it for you."

As for food, reach out to organizations like Feeding South Dakota and Black Hills Regional Food Response to keep tummies full.

If you are worried about your car, Spain said to reach out to the company to discuss a payment plan.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus package into law which would give single individuals who earn $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less a payment of $1,200.

Married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400 and an additional $500 per child.

"Obviously $1,200 for a single person or $2,400 for a couple isn't going to solve everything. So we will have to see if the federal government will do something again," Spain said. "We don't know that."

Therefore in the meantime, Spain said to make the calls now to stretch out your money.

There's no need to buy fancy dinners right now anyway when you can take a hike for free in the Black Hills.