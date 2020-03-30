How to avoid aches and pains while working from home during coronavirus pandemic

Millions of Americans are now working from home, sometimes in less than ideal spaces.

If you’re working from home because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are some things you can do to make sure you don’t strain your body.

Consumer Reports suggests you start with your chair. The ideal seating position allows your feet to rest on the floor, while your pelvis and back fit against the back of the chair.

They say this will help support your body and avoid putting undue pressure on your back.

Make sure your screen is eye level, so that you’re gazing slightly downward toward the center of the screen. This may keep your neck from straining, and will help prevent dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision.

When typing, aim to have your wrists in a neutral position – not resting on the keyboard – with your shoulders relaxed, and your elbows near your sides or on the armrests.

Don’t cradle your phone between your shoulder and ear. That will tighten up your neck, back and shoulders. Instead, use earbuds or put the phone on speaker.

If working from a bed or couch, sit with your back to the wall or headboard with two pillows – one horizontally behind your lower back, and one vertically to support your spine.

It’s also important to take breaks to allow your body to change positions frequently.

