How local schools notify parents and officials during emergency situations

As a parent, being notified of what is going on at your child's school is important... especially when it involves their safety. Area schools look to make sure alerts and updates are both timely and convenient.

On Tuesday, a student in the Douglas School District used the yellow panic button to alert officials she felt in danger.

"We have a mass text, call and email system so whenever there is an emergency we will use that system to let our families what is going on, and I try to do that as quickly and as transparently as possible," said Communication Relations Manager for Rapid City Area Schools, Katy Urban.

During and following an emergency situation, officials must act quickly and follow emergency protocols.

"Our first priority is always going to be the kids and to make sure that situation is stable, once I have facts about what is happening then my next step is to inform parents," said Urban.

When it comes to lock downs or secure statuses, school officials want to remind parents not to come on the scene to help keep roads clear for first responders.

But there are different ways to notify officials. On Tuesday, a student in the Douglas School District used a panic button to signify that she felt in danger.

'We flip that up and push the button and it secures every building in the district, and then this is our alas button, and push that to initiate alas and on all the buildings and every building in the school has two of these buttons," said Superintendent of Douglas School District, Alan Kerr.

Eight schools in the Rapid City School District and the Douglas School District have School Resource Officers.

"All the schools that we supervise have crisis plans in place, and we have ways of trying to prevent issues like this from happening before they become an issue where we would need to go into secure status or into alas," said School Resource Officer Supervisor, Sgt. Chris Hislip.