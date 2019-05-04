How police handle mental health on the scene

When you call 911, they're the ones responding, on a mission to help serve and protect.

"When the whole world has turned a blind eye to mental illness and the mental illness problem it gets dumped on the doorstep of law enforcement and then we're supposed to be perfect every time we deal with anyone in crisis and it just doesn't work out that way," says James Johns the commander of the Special Response Team.

Too many times though, police and sheriff's deputies arrive on scene to witness someone on the verge of a mental breakdown.

"It's just an impossible challenge that police and law enforcement in general is put in. We're expected to be psychiatrists out on the street and that's an unfair position to put law enforcement officers in," says Johns.

Before hitting the streets to patrol, police and sheriff's deputies must complete a crisis intervention training and become certified, to try and rule out mental illness when arriving on the scene.

"We recognize this crisis and we're going to do what we can to help get this person the help that they need," says Johns.

But even if the person does have mental health issues and they do commit a crime, they still will face those charges, which could mean jail time.

"The jail has tremendous resources inside their facility for dealing with mentally ill clients and getting them the help that they need," says Johns.

For their efforts to help and serve the mentally ill, the South Dakota Counselors Association recognized Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office just yesterday with an award for a successful police standoff this year where the shooter nor police were hurt.