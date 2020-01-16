How patients at Monument Health will have access to Mayo Clinic resources

Monument Health has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, allowing providers from Rapid City to connect with Mayo Clinic knowledge, resources, and expertise.

Through e-consultations, providers from both hospital facilities can share patient information. Allowing Mayo Clinic experts to render treatment plans to patients in Western South Dakota.

Adding Monument Health is one of 48 members worldwide to be a part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Doctor Mark Larson is the Medical Director for the Mayo Clinic Care Network and says the deeper relationship between Monument Health and Mayo Clinic will give patients and extra peace of mind.

"An e-consultation allows the patients to have the peace of mind of their trusted physician locally consulting with a Mayo Clinic physician. If that allows them to stay in the community and not have to travel without their support system, we think that's a fantastic advance for patient care," said Larson.

E-consultations allow Monument Health patients to have access to Mayo Clinic resources at no additional cost without the burden of traveling.

Monument Health will officially replace the Regional Health name on Friday.

