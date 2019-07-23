How much do you know about credit scores?

Your credit score is key to many aspects of your financial life, from getting a good interest rate on a loan to getting a job. But when it comes to what affects your credit, Consumer Reports says there are a lot of myths -- so they came up with a guide to what's true—and what's not—about credit scores.

What helps or hurts your credit can be downright confusing. So Consumer Reports wanted to clear things up with its own credit score quiz.

First up -- unpaid library fines?

"Overdue library fines will not affect your credit,” Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports money editor, said. “They are reported by municipalities and municipal court records, but they won't go on your credit report."

Next -- Unpaid parking or traffic tickets?

"Parking and traffic tickets, like library fines, come from municipal records, and they aren't collected by any of the credit reporting agencies," Stanger explained.

And opening up a bunch of credit cards at the same time?

"Opening up a lot of credit cards in a short period of time can have a negative impact because it suggests you might be in credit trouble. Opening a lot of credit cards at once, I think that makes it better," Stanger said.

Does frequently checking your credit ding your report?

"You can check your credit report at any time without it affecting your credit score," Stanger said.

CR says you don't have to pay a credit-monitoring service just to check your score. Instead, go to a site like annualcreditreport.com that will do it for you for free.

Consumer Reports says it's important to check your credit reports with the three major credit bureaus simultaneously before shopping for a major loan like a mortgage. That way, you can correct any errors before applying for a loan.

