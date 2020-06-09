How is the pandemic impact ride-sharing services?

Due to the pandemic, many people have changed their vacation plans, and it's not only impacting the tourism industry.

Local Lyft driver Laurie Schlecht says she's seen at least a 25 percent decrease when it comes to the ride requests.

Whether it's tourists or locals, Schlecht gets a lot of rides to and from the airport, but with limited flights, there simply aren't as many people taking that trip.

When it comes to safety for drivers and passengers, Uber requires everyone must be wearing a mask. And Schlecht says the last time she saw an email from Lyft, they were discussing implementing the same guideline.

"I want to make sure that my passengers are safe. And so it's just using the good wiping down and disinfecting surfaces and then also using the hand sanitizer as well," says Schlecht.