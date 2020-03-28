How is COVID-19 impacting car dealerships?

The owner of Kopren Motors, Mike Kopren, says March was a busy one, but earlier this week is when he started to see a slow down in traffic.

Kopren says there haven't been as many test drives and people coming in.

While other dealerships may be offering appointments, Kopren Motors is doing the opposite by encouraging people to stay home not only for their safety but also for his staff.

For the past 15 years, Kopren has pushed to keep the businesses going, never shutting down once.

But at this point, he is strongly considering closing for a few days.

"That is something we take very seriously. Again we're a family-owned business, and really, my employees and their families and also my customers and their families come before us selling cars and making money," says Kopren.