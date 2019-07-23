How does Rapid City recycle its plastics?

Scientists say many plastic materials end up clogging oceans and killing wildlife, but Rapid City landfill employees say that doesn't happen with our plastics.

Bales of recycled plastics at the landfill in Rapid City. (KOTA TV)

The Rapid City Solid Waste Division compacts tons of plastics every day.

This huge pile of plastic bottles alone weighs 22 tons.

Pickers go through trash and recyclables, sorting them into various bins like milk jugs, number 1 plastics, number 2 plastics, and rejects.

"At that point they are processed and sent to our vendors based out of Ohio and California. We are still accepting all recyclable materials contrary to popular belief with the current news about the recycle markets," said Jancie Hager, administrative assistant of the Rapid City Solid Waste Division.

Hager says the city's main source of recyclable materials comes from its curbside collection service, which includes six garbage and three recycling routes.

And the plastics don't just go to waste.

"They are turned into what are called PET resins, and those are flakes or pellets of variety of sizes, colors, everything that can be made into a wide variety of products from piping to pens, even other office supplies. All of that does stay nationally, it does not go abroad," said Hager.

But it isn't enough to just put recyclables at the curb.

They need to be clean in order to be used.

"It is a top priority of our employees to have clean recyclables, but that cannot be done without the participation of our regional residents," said Hager.

If curbside pickup isn't an option, people can drop off recyclables at several sites in Rapid City including Fitzgerald Stadium, the material recovery facility on Highway 79, and West Boulevard North just north of Central High School.

