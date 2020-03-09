How do they test for COVID-19?

As of March 6, five people have been tested for COVID-19 in South Dakota. The results all negative, but the only place to run that test is at the state laboratory in Pierre.

The lab testing specimens.

Emily Leech is the director of the laboratory at Monument Health in Rapid City.

"So currently we do not do the COVID-19 testing at Monument health laboratories and that's based on the CDC has determined that the South Dakota state laboratory is the only testing facility offering that test in South Dakota at this time," said Leech.

That's because the Food Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for testing which is limited to qualified laboratories designated by the Centers for Disease Control.

But before you can get tested for COVID-19, you must first be tested for more common respiratory pathogens.

"We do offer respiratory panel testing, influenza testing, and RSV testing," said Leech. "So if a patient is presenting with upper respiratory illness, a provider is often going to order one of those tests to rule in or out one of influenza or RSV."

And if those tests come back negative, the provider will determine if further testing is appropriate based on the CDC guidelines.

"They would call the state, they would have a consultation, and if the state determines yes that patient needs testing we would help collect the sample, get it ready, and we would send it to the state for testing," said Leech.

Even though COVID-19 is making headlines, the CDC says people are still at a greater risk of catching the flu. But, if you have any symptoms, make sure to contact a doctor.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.