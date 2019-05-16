How did Fr. Garbacz steal $2,000 a month for 6 years?

On Friday, former Rapid City priest Father Marcin Garbacz was arrested on charges of stealing more than $150,000 from the Rapid City Catholic Diocese over the course of six years. He is expected to return to Rapid City to stand trial in federal court.

Fr. Marcin Garbacz worked as the school chaplain at Saint Thomas More High School.

The court documents for these new charges are sealed, so we don't have any details yet on how prosecutors believe he racked up such a large amount of money, but previous charges give us some insight.

Last year, Garbacz was caught stealing roughly $620 from Saint Therese Church. According to court documents, the church kept their money in numbered bank deposit bags for holding until it could be dropped off at the bank. Garbacz would siphon off a cut of the money before replacing the remainder in a new deposit bag. Church officials discovered the problem when the numbers on the bag being deposited at the bank did not match the one the money was originally placed in.

Garbacz was ordered to a treatment center in St. Louis, MO by the bishop. However, he left the center early without permission and moved to Washington state - effectively leaving the priesthood behind.

He was arrested at the Seattle airport on Friday.