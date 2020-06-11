How are tattoo shops doing during the pandemic?

Oak & Iron Tattoo was closed for about a month and a half due to the pandemic and reopened in early May.

Since then, staff says business has been booming.

"Our phone has been ringing off the hook. Our Facebook page has been blowing up. It has actually been quite a bit busier, which was kind of surprising for me. I thought we end up going through a little bit of a downturn," says a tattoo artist at Oak & Iron Tattoo, Damion Cressy.

Tattoo sessions may be filling up, but normal operations have changed a bit.

"We have another sheet for filling out. It's a COVID sheet just kind of going through symptoms if they had any. We check temperatures," says a tattoo artist at Oak & Iron Tattoo, Ethan Anderson.

The tattoo shop is also going by appointment only, allowing fewer people in at a time, and clients are not allowed to bring any of their friends or family when they get tattooed or pierced.

As far as cleaning, it has always been a huge priority in the industry.

"That's just kind of our everyday. Nothing has really had to change with that. We've stepped it up a little bit," says Cressy.

And when it comes to protective gear.

"Masks are here upon request. I know a couple of us wear them just for our own sake and for our client's sake," says Cressy.