How are churches adapting to the pandemic?

Restaurants are spreading out tables, bars are rearranging chairs, but what are Rapid City churches doing to take precautions to fight against the coronavirus?

Trinity Lutheran Church has kept the doors locked for eight weeks.

While people can not congregate inside, the church is looking for ways to spread the word.

The church partnered up with a radio station to provide audio sermons and perform worship songs.

Other churches are still using live stream technology to keep the religion alive.

"We've been getting a fair bid of eagerness to open again," Pastor Wilbur Holz said. "But I think that is well balanced with understanding why we are doing what we are doing. It's kind of that strong desire too but also we've got older members as a congregation and so we want to be careful."

Next Tuesday the church will have a council meeting to discuss how to open back up to gather again for worship.