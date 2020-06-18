How are businesses adjusting after the Rapid City Council removed COVID-19 restrictions?

The Rapid City council removed restrictions and rules placed on businesses due to COVID-19 on Monday.

So what does this mean for local shops and restaurants?

"For us, obviously it's staying in business. And it's key, as I said before. Our business model is built on so many seats being full. Weekends, nights when we want to have that full capacity, and we were limited before obviously are revenue was limited," says the owner of Colonial House Restaurant & Bar, Kevin Beshara.

Even though the Colonial House went back to full capacity on Tuesday, safety is their top priority.

"We have, and we will continue to keep the safeguards that we put in place brought on down from the CDC, to the state and local level. That way, we've got the same sanitizing going on," says Beshara.

And at the Fairmont Diner, they were happy to hear they could go back to full capacity, but they're doing it slowly.

"We still have a couple of more tables we have not even begun to consider putting up because it's a little bit harder to serve the customers. It's a little more time consuming with the sanitation and mask and all of that type of stuff," says the owner of the Fairmont Diner, Sheryl Uthe.

Uthe says since they added a few more tables, they have been full to the point where she is going to need to hire additional help.

"Not just the ones that we had called back, but because of the methods of the sanitation that we really enforce, it takes a few extra people," says Uthe.