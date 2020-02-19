How Harvey Weinstein's trial impacts local victims

Jury deliberations have begun, but there's still no verdict in the sexual assault trial against the former film producer, Harvey Weinstein. But what do these publicized cases mean to victims of sexual assault?

Harvey Weinstein, its a name popping up on television screens and newspaper articles day after day as the trial against him continues.

Weinstein faces five charges including rape and predatory sexual assault relating to two unnamed accusers. He denies the charges.

With a center to provide help for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Rapid City Kristina Simmons said it's publicized cases like Weinstein's trial leads to WAVI receiving an influx of calls from victims who want to share their stories.

"It gives them a space to come forward and feel like now that other people are coming forward, I can come tell my story as well," Simmons said.

WAVI served 2,888 people and handled 837 crisis calls in 2019.

Simmons said the key to helping victims is just taking the time to listen.

"You don't have to have an answer but even just listening without talking you're giving them that safe space and they feel comfortable telling you that information that's very personal to them and hurtful," she said. "We should never put a timestamp when anybody comes forward."

However, fake sexual assault stories also come out when a celebrity or public figure is accused.

But when people dwell on the fake accusations, that ends up hurting the victims even more.

"They're going to go well they're not going to believe me because so and so story was not true," Simmons said.

But according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, only 2 to 10 percent are false reports.

Simmons said society needs to change their language when addressing these situations. Rather than asking what a woman was wearing when it happened, to direct the blame to the perpetrator.

Additionally, breaking the taboo idea of men being victims of sexual abuse needs to be changed, she said.

Though the statistics against women are higher with one in five women being raped at some point in their lives, one out of 71 men will be raped too.