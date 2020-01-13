Houston Astros punished for 2017 World Series sign stealing

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Updated: Mon 12:29 PM, Jan 13, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season and the team fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face discipline.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

