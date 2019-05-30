House Flipping in the Black Hills

What started as a hobby--now turned career--

Stephanie Nesselhuf ... typically buys foreclosed homes around the Rapid City area.

She rennovates and tries to quickly sell them, to earn a profit.

But, it's definitely not as glamorous as what you see on some reality tv show.

Owner of Shifting Spaces

"By the time you have to pay all the utilities for the whole time, you have to pay insurance for the home...taxes until you sell it ... so there's a lot of things that those TV shows don't show you," Stephanie Nesselhuf said.

Five years ago, she took a chance on her dream, starting Shifting Spaces. It's a small business that takes a lot of moving parts to be successful.

Stephanie Nesselhuf said, "It takes a village with me, to make the homes happen as quickly as they do."

With her team of contractors, together they work in upgrading and getting the homes sold. While it is a business, Ryan Marcks, who helps out as a side job says....it's also a way to give back to the community.

Ryan Marcks, an Urban Beautification Specialist working with Stephanie said, "I like to see the neighborhoods beautified, I hate to see vacant homes just sit for days, weeks, years, on end for sale...if a house is vacant and it falls into disrepair... it's great to see the house picked up, beautified, put back on the market and hopefully a new family and it keeps our neighborhoods happy and healthy."

A flip can take as quick as 24 hours to as long as a few months--depending on location, amount of needed work and the price point. With years of experience, Nesselhuf can get homes move-in ready and back on the market quickly.

Ryan Marcks - Urban Beautification Specialist says, "It's historically far more detailed than the average person can even imagine. It does take a professional to pull a property out of disrepair and then totally turn it around."

The work can be challenging, but seeing the before and after makes it worth the sweat equity.

Stephanie Nesselhuf says, "Don't do this at home."

In Rapid City, I'm Wealthy Gener.

To see more turned around projects or if you have a property idea...you can find Shifting Spaces on Facebook and Instagram.

