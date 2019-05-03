House Judiciary threatens to hold Barr in contempt

The House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress if he does not comply with a new Monday deadline for special counsel Robert Mueller's full, unredacted report and some underlying materials.

The new offer from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler comes after the Justice Department missed the committee's earlier deadline for the information. Nadler narrowed his offer in a new letter to Barr on Friday, saying the committee would limit its request for underlying materials to those directly cited in the report.

Nadler said the committee "will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse" if the department doesn't comply.