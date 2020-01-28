House Bill 1081 could help students at colleges and technical schools

An education in brewing is not out of the ordinary in fact; it's becoming popular. And a new house bill could provide students with hands-on experience when it comes to the brewing process.

Brewing beer. For some, it's a hobby, and for others, it's a career, but it can also be used for educational purposes. And that is what House Bill 1081 would provide to students at colleges and technical schools.

"Allowing us to design our processes to design our recipes. And be able to start the process from scratch and be able to see it all the way through," says a senior chemical engineering major, Justin Hoff who attends South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology embraces beer brew courses and believes it's beneficial for students.

"To study and learn different fermentation processes and the factors that go into making that," says Hoff.

The bill would allow students to brew malt beverages and different wines on campuses for research purposes, and if approved, the school would be able to use its labs on campus for the brewing process.

"Brewing is fun, but it's also technically challenging. So it's a great program for the School of Mines to be developing not only for national job demand but also locally," says the co-owner of Hay Camp Brewing Company, Sam Papendick.

If the bill is passed, it means more hands-on opportunities for students, and it can also help the local community.

Hoff says he believes this could lead to more relationships being formed between the students and local shops.

"Expand on relationships that we may be forming with local business and using our education to help with that," says Hoff.

To take the course, the bill requires students to be at least 21 years old.