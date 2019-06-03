Hot Springs woman crowned Miss South Dakota

Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota during the competition last weekend in Brookings. (photo courtesy Miss South Dakota Pageant)
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Hot Springs woman is crowned Miss South Dakota 2019 from a field of 16 candidates last weekend.

Amber Hulse received a $9,500 scholarship, along with winning the preliminary talent portion, on-stage interview and the Miss America Community Service Award.

Hulse competed as Miss State Fair.

She attends the University of South Dakota where she majors in political science.

First runner-up was Annie Woodmansey of Pierre; second runner-up was Carly Goodhart of Sisseton; and third runner-up was Hunter Widvey of Rapid City.

 