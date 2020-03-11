Hot Springs sees a series of storage break-ins

There are at least six storage units in Hot Springs that have been broken in. Some storage renters are currently not in town to check their units, so it is still unknown if there are more victims of the burglary. One of the victims is the owner of The Vault, whose restaurant was just recently burned down. Police officer Jen Winscot says a renter found out about the burglary when she realized her lock to the unit was not hers. And after unlocking the door, items were found stolen. Portable generators, drills, old-timer knives, cross-bows are reported stolen from different renters. Officer Winscot says, the police has a list of suspects that they are narrowing down. If you see anyone trying to sell the stolen items mentioned or if you have any leads, please contact Hot Springs Police Department. There will be a reward for useful tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution.