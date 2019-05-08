Hot Springs native protects US Navy forces in the Middle East

Editor's note: This story is from Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Brown of the U.S. Navy Outreach.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Livesay, a Hot Springs, South Dakota, native, wanted to travel after high school.

Now, six years later and half a world away at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Livesay serves as the leading-edge of the Navy the nation needs.

“The most challenging part has been getting acclimated to the culture,” said Livesay. “I have only been here for a few months.”

Livesay, a 2013 graduate of Hot Springs High School, is a yeoman at NSA Bahrain, forward-deployed to the Arabian Gulf region in the Navy’s U.S. 5th Fleet.

“I handle administrative support for all branches under our command,” said Livesay. “I handle such things as awards, evaluations, letters, and instructions to help the sailors.”

Livesay credits success in Bahrain, and in the Navy, to many of the lessons learned in Hot Springs.

“I learned the importance of being nice to everyone, sometimes a kind smile or wave can be the most positive thing to happen in someone's day,” said Livesay. “I also leaned to work hard and earn evething you get. Life is not meant to be handed to you.”

U.S. 5th Fleet directs naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, which connects the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean. They work with partner nations to ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in international waterways.

NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. 5th Fleet and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.

“We help to keep everyone mission ready by taking care of the paperwork and the small things no one else wants to do,” said Livesay. “Instructions create policy and we keep everyone aligned with the needs of the Navy.”

The Navy’s U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of ocean, and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. This expanse, comprised of 20 countries, includes three critical choke points; the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

Serving in the Navy means Livesay is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Livesay is most proud of making rank.

“I learn more about myself and my rate the more I make rank and grow,” said Livesay.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Livesay and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing the Navy the nation needs.

“My grandfather, Jim Snow, inspired me with the stories he had,” said Livesay. “The memories and life-long friends he made and the opportunity to travel the world by serving the country. This shows a willingness to serve for the common good and have pride to do what is asked when called.”