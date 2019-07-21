Hot Springs golfers help raise money for teenagers

Hot Springs golfers help a high school golf team by hitting a hole in one to help raise money.

Sixty-six golfers helped Hot Springs High School's golf team by raising about $1,500 in a mini tournament at Southern Hills Golf Course. The money is to help replace old equipment for the 24 member team.

Last year, the school golf team raised around $1,000 to buy 12 sets of rain gear.

This year they want to buy new Rangefinder watches to give to the varsity team.

More than 50 local businesses donated flag prizes like gift cards, golf bags and other merchandise for the competing golfers.

"Really our golf team, whatever we need, we pretty much get with our fundraiser. So, it means a lot to our kids cause there is a lot of stuff the school can't afford to buy for our team," Hot Springs High School Golf Coach David Merill said.

The boys' golf team will start again August 12.