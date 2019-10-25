Hot Springs downtown redesign coming?

Downtown Hot Springs could be getting a major redesign that could come with something called a suspended sidewalk.

The city wants to rearrange the parking along North River Road to swap the parallel parking and the slanted parking spaces. To do that, they'll also need to widen the road, which would make their sidewalks unsafe for pedestrians.

That's where they came up with the idea to completely redo the concepts and consider a suspended sidewalk. Basically, it would be a path that literally hangs over Fall River along the flood wall. The plan includes converting the entire area into a more friendly environment.

"We have a very architecturally sound design," said Mayor George Kotti. "It looks like a railroad going out over the flood wall. Our plans are to clean up the river in that area and allow people to have access to the water."

The redesign could cost more than $2 million but the city may get the Department of Transportation to pay for it as part of the statewide transportation improvement program.

There is an agreement in the works, but the Mayor says it comes at a cost.

"They want us to take over the maintenance of University Avenue," Kotti said. While that may not seem like a big deal, Kotti says that includes two bridges that cost a lot of money to maintain.

The road projected is slated for 2021, however the downtown redesign still needs to be approved.

