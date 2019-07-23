Hot Springs businesswomen tap into natural remedies

A restaurant and a mineral hot spring might not seem a likely pair, but two business owners are teaming up in Hot Springs to bring their visions to life.

Mineral baths outside of Moccasin Springs in Hot Springs.

"We both love water, and we both love nature and we both love the Black Hills, so it just kind of worked out perfectly," said Rebecca Christensen, owner of Buffalo Dreamer.

Buffalo Dreamer creates traditional dishes using local ingredients.

People can find this new restaurant in with Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa.

"We just wanted to make a place that was restorative and enjoyable and just kind of an escape from everyday life," Christensen said.

The business collaboration can make for a relaxing dining experience.

"We have a couple that comes to yoga class, the general yoga class every Thursday, and then they'll go soak and come to Buffalo Dreamer for a nice dinner, people just come here for that really getaway experience," said Kara Hagen, owner of Moccasin Springs.

The Moccasin Springs spas are open to anyone 18 or older and have temperatures ranging from 88 to 102 degrees.

Both businesses opened in 2019 to provide the community with a getaway experience.

