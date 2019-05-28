Hospital staff, military members line hallways to honor organ donor

Rapid City's extended military family lost a soldier this past week. Jordy Soesbe served in the Army, then the National Guard for 20 years and deployed to Afghanistan twice.

Hospital staff and military members line the hallways at the hospital to honor the life of Jordy Soesbe. (KOTA TV)

While he saved many lives during his lifetime, he also saved lives in his death.

"In the military, you have a mission but really it's about the person next to you," said Matt Veal, who served with Soesbe. "He was a larger than life character. He always dreamed of being a soldier."

Nick Mayer was another member of that group of soldiers, serving together in Afghanistan.

One thing about Soesbe was that he was always prepared.

"Like for Afghanistan when we packed, we were supposed to pack two duffels and a large ruck. He took 6 duffels and two rucks cause you never know what you're gonna get into to, you never know," Mayer said.

When you're fighting for your country, death is a part of life.

"Even over in Afghanistan, if we were to get blown up in convoys, we wouldn't want to be in a vegetative state. If something happens to me don't let me go back home capable," said Jeremy Stauffacher, who served with Soesbe.

Just a few days ago, Soesbe fought another battle.

"One of the other soldiers called me and said, 'Matt, Jordy's in the hospital and he's not doing good,'" said Veal.

Soesbe suffered a massive stroke and chance of recovery was slim. But, as usual. he was prepared.

"He had it in writing and so he knew that if he died, this is what he wanted. He had the right paperwork in place, which was really awesome cause most people his age, our age, we don't think about that, paperwork is second, live life go prosper," said Mayer.

Soesbe wanted to be let go, but before he passed, he fulfilled one final service. In what's called an "honor walk," his comrades, officers, and hospital staff all lined up to salute Soesbe.

"Even in the end, he's saving people. He went overseas to save people and in the end, he got to save people," said Mayer.

Hundreds of people watched as the flag-draped gurney was wheeled to the surgical room where Soesbe became an organ donor.

A soldier to the very end.

"Because there is a cost to be paid to serve in the military and that's one of the things that Jordy did year after year for the vast majority of his life is that he served," said Veal.

Soesbe was 44-years-old and leaves behind three daughters. He saved at least 3 lives by donating his organs.

If you would like more information about becoming a donor, click here.