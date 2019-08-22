Horticulture takes roots at the fair

While many people see the rides and fun outdoor environment of the Central States Fair. There are also indoor events to help pass the time.

Every hour there are different garden talks taking place in the horticulture building on the fairgrounds.

Mary Deibert, who has been making fairy gardens for nearly 30 entertained a group while showing them different ways they can spruce up their garden by adding some fairies to it.

Deibert loves not only sharing her passion with strangers but some of those nearest to her heart as well.

"I often would tell them when they were younger, they are older enough to understand now. If you would sit still long enough and watch them they will move, and they would sit there minute on the minute And would come in and say I saw the little pink one move grandma," Mary Deibert, Master Gardener, says

